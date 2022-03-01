The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) CAO John C. Pintozzi Sells 3,000 Shares

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE ALL traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.86. 1,757,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.11. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.21.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

