The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.00

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 30426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKGFY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($63.73) to GBX 4,550 ($61.05) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Berkeley Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,282.00.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.