The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Boeing worth $152,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 47.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 359.8% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.48.

NYSE BA opened at $205.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.43. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $183.77 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80, a PEG ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

