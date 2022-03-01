The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $468.62 Million

Analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) will report sales of $468.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $466.04 million and the highest is $471.20 million. Boston Beer posted sales of $545.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boston Beer.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $719.53.

SAM stock opened at $383.46 on Tuesday. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $355.87 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.71 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1,721.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,033,000 after acquiring an additional 176,197 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 493.2% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,219,000 after acquiring an additional 143,528 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 860.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,627,000 after acquiring an additional 129,392 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $54,298,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 108.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,742 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.