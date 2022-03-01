The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,414 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Boston Beer worth $13,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 83.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $719.53.

SAM stock opened at $383.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $454.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.29 and a beta of 0.80. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.87 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). The business had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

