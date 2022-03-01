The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Boosted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,080,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.11% of Charles Schwab worth $151,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,879,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 88,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $84.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $62.33 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

