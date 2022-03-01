The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.56.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CC. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Chemours stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Chemours has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemours will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

In other news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890 over the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 6,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

