The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,547 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Children’s Place worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 18.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.87. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.71 and a 12-month high of $113.50.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

