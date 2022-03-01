The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,361 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $219,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 70.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 39.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 19.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $409.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $402.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.05 and a 1 year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.91.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

