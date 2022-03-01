The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,651. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $17.29.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
