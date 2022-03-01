The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,651. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $17.29.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 51,808 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 451,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.