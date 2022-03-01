The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.96 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) will announce $12.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.46 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $17.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year sales of $48.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.48 billion to $51.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $49.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.27 billion to $52.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

Shares of GS stock opened at $341.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $368.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.14. The company has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $316.46 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,690,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

