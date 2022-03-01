The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $171,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,779,925,000 after acquiring an additional 177,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,127,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42,213 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,069,005,000 after purchasing an additional 113,955 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $341.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $316.46 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $368.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.14.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.67.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

