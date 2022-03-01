The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Target Price to $2.00

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.78% from the stock’s current price.

RIDE has been the subject of a number of other reports. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.78.

Lordstown Motors stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.59. 156,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,413,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.44. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $21.92.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lordstown Motors news, VP Chuan D. Vo purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,562,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,328 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,897,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,310 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 484.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 911,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 551,882 shares during the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

