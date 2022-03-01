The Goldman Sachs Group Trims National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Target Price to $41.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EYE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.11.

EYE traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. National Vision has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.76.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Vision will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

