The Goldman Sachs Group Trims TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Target Price to $66.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 105.99% from the stock’s current price.

TASK has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

NASDAQ TASK traded up $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.04. 48,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.13.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TaskUs will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,829,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at $78,519,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,760,000. Finally, 3G Capital Partners LP grew its position in TaskUs by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,638,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

