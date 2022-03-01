The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s current price.
PNTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.
PNTG opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $58.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. The stock has a market cap of $462.75 million, a P/E ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 2.57.
The Pennant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
