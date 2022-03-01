The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s current price.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

PNTG opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $58.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. The stock has a market cap of $462.75 million, a P/E ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 2.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after buying an additional 148,342 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

