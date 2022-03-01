The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target Cut to GBX 880 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 970 ($13.01) to GBX 880 ($11.81) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SGPYY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($12.08) to GBX 890 ($11.94) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.50.

SGPYY traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.60. 32,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,399. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $47.89.

About The Sage Group (Get Rating)

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

