The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target Cut to GBX 880 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 970 ($13.01) to GBX 880 ($11.81) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SGPYY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($12.08) to GBX 890 ($11.94) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.50.

SGPYY traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.60. 32,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,399. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $47.89.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

