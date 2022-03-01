The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.43. The Shyft Group posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,451,000 after purchasing an additional 38,849 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHYF opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.16. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

