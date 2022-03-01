The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 720.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:TWN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.83. 4,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,273. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.72. The Taiwan Fund has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

Get The Taiwan Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $2.9227 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from The Taiwan Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,094,000. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in The Taiwan Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 210,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,180,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Taiwan Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company, which engages in the equity securities investments listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company was founded on December 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.