The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Increased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $17,235,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 45.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 421,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,076,000 after buying an additional 132,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,865 shares of company stock worth $27,663,184 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $170.88 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $174.55. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

