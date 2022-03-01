The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) SVP Douglas K. Russell Sells 1,161 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $4.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.82. 1,677,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.83. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $174.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

