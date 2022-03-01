The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) Increases Dividend to GBX 24 Per Share

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from The Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON VTC opened at GBX 1,165 ($15.63) on Tuesday. The Vitec Group has a one year low of GBX 976 ($13.10) and a one year high of GBX 1,661.06 ($22.29). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,330.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,434.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £538.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50.

VTC has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($24.29) price target on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Vitec Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,736.67 ($23.30).

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

