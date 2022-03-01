TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.15

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 30610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of TheMaven in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

TheMaven, Inc engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions.

