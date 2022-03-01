Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $68.65 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $947.38 million and approximately $68.65 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.90 or 0.00195678 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000999 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00026448 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.68 or 0.00344990 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00057101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008089 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.