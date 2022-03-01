Thingschain (TIC) Hits Market Capitalization of $20,390.97

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thingschain has a total market cap of $20,390.97 and $6.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,983.76 or 0.99830162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00070612 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00021330 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002013 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00017191 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.86 or 0.00276583 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

