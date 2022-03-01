ThinkSmart (LON:TSL) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of ThinkSmart Limited (LON:TSL – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37.60 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 35.30 ($0.47). 410,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 589,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.47).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of ThinkSmart in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £37.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. It offers payment propositions, digital credit decisions, and customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

