Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Thor Industries worth $14,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 9.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of THO stock opened at $90.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.47 and a 12-month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.11.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

