Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 2,159 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,890,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,739,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.30. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.41 and a 12 month high of $73.77.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.