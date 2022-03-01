Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 522 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Waters were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at about $3,943,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 21.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 2.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 63,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at about $4,795,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 108.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT opened at $316.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $258.91 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $334.47 and a 200 day moving average of $357.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

