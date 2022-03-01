Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 53,029 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,029 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NIO were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in NIO by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 38.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 28.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of NIO by 2.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 16.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO stock opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 2.46.

NIO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Macquarie started coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

NIO Profile (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.