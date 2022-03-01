Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 5,698 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of ICU Medical worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICUI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,702,000 after acquiring an additional 40,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $236.73 on Tuesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.39 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.55.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ICUI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

