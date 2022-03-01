Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 481.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,372 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

