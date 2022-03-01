Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 80,019 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of PDC Energy worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 58.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter worth $691,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter worth $406,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 25.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,169 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in PDC Energy by 479.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,435 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 40,081 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 157.37 and a beta of 2.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 117.07%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PDCE shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $290,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $48,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,610 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

