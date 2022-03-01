Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.86 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,630,334,000. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 241,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,019,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $199.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.62. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.44 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,132 shares of company stock worth $1,019,648 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

