Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.87% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 475.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 139.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 227,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 132,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75.

