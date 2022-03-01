Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $3.62 Million Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Nexstar Media Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXST stock opened at $185.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.11 and a 52 week high of $186.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.83.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

