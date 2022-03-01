Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 106,076 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 969.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,076 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DXC opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.33. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

