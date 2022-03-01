Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 4,744 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.055 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 171.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

