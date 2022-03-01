Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,843 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $162.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.58. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.19 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.