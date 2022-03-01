Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 14,117 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,117 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 98,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

