Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,877 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,491 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,201 shares of company stock valued at $14,435,389 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.87.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

