Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 6,875 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.57% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIZE. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SIZE opened at $127.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.68. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $139.40.

