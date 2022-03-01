Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $4.04 Million Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,880,000 after buying an additional 2,175,692 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,813,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,771,000 after buying an additional 108,291 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,828,000 after buying an additional 202,667 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,634,000 after buying an additional 214,988 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Wayfair by 4.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,156,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,568,000 after purchasing an additional 45,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $10,430,245.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total value of $662,997.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,753,315 over the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on W shares. Wedbush lowered Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Wayfair from $156.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.75.

Wayfair stock opened at $140.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 180.60 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $355.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.62.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

