Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,052 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of Group 1 Automotive worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 7.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 10.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,013,000 after acquiring an additional 41,808 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $3,075,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $326,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,908. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $181.93 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.00 and a 1 year high of $212.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.19.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.