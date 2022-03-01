Throne (THN) Hits One Day Volume of $1.86 Million

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Throne has a total market cap of $32.55 million and $1.86 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Throne coin can currently be bought for about $0.0833 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Throne has traded 39.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00042712 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.03 or 0.06677282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,917.86 or 1.00050655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00043677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00047201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

