Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 16,724 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $509,914.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thryv alerts:

On Friday, February 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,371,890.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $230,627.20.

On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $5,610,466.87.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $3,310,027.85.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 72,225 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $2,328,534.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 47,295 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,525,263.75.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.58. 102,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,493. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.93. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Thryv in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,802,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thryv by 273.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,891,000 after buying an additional 1,600,322 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thryv by 177.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after buying an additional 1,423,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thryv by 114.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after buying an additional 357,793 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Thryv by 488.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after buying an additional 309,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

About Thryv (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.