Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 16,724 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $509,914.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,371,890.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $230,627.20.
- On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $5,610,466.87.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $3,310,027.85.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 72,225 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $2,328,534.00.
- On Monday, January 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 47,295 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,525,263.75.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00.
- On Monday, January 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:THRY traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.58. 102,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,493. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.93. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.
About Thryv (Get Rating)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
