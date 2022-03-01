Tia Sherringham Sells 2,754 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $271,929.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tia Sherringham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $63,431.25.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tia Sherringham sold 1,604 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $151,866.72.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,083,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,993. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.69 and a beta of -0.36. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. DoorDash’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,681 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,501 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,733,000 after buying an additional 791,912 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

