Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,705,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.51% of Tilly’s worth $23,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,176 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 8.9% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 774,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 63,580 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 154.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 377,732 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 24.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 103,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $393.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

In other news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $445,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $533,064.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

