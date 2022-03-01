Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target Cut to C$10.40

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$10.51 to C$10.40 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities set a C$9.50 price target on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. set a C$10.25 price target on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.03.

TSE:TF traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$9.39. The company had a trading volume of 136,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,709. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.62. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$8.71 and a one year high of C$9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$772.05 million and a PE ratio of 18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 104.23, a current ratio of 104.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.75.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

