Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMY – Get Rating) rose 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.87 and last traded at $36.87. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.61.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.87.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCYMY)
