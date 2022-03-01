Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMY – Get Rating) rose 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.87 and last traded at $36.87. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.61.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.87.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCYMY)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.